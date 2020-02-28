KENYAN TROOPS IN SOMALIA: NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER

For over 30 years, Hodhan Gulled never thought peace and stability would ever return to Somalia, her motherland. She has seen Somalia go through one crisis after another. This is from the Cold War to the civil war (1988-91); state collapse, clan war and famine (1991-92); and international humanitarian intervention in the 1990s.

She feels the tide is turning, though, thanks to interventions from neighbours such as Kenya. “We appreciate the work that is being spearheaded by the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom),” Gulled, a shop owner in Dhobley, said.

“I would wish that they remain around for some time as we are comfortable with their presence.” Gulled, shop owner

The Amisom troops have diminished but not quite neutralised al Shabaab, who grabbed the headlines again last month with an attack on the capital Mogadishu. It killed 26 and left mayor Abdirahman Osman unconscious, before he died last Thursday in Doha, Qatar, where he was receiving treatment.

But the widespread anarchy that characterised the country in the past is slowly being tamed. Amisom is not only reducing the territory under Shabaab control but also fostering much-needed development. Already, roads connecting Dhobley and Afmadow, in Somalia’s Lower Jubba region, are receiving a major facelift.

The project to rehabilitate the town’s infrastructure is being undertaken as part of the civil-military cooperation between Amisom and the local administration. It aims to facilitate the movement of people and goods while meeting the objectives of the mission’s Concept of Operations.