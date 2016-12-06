SIX FLAWS UNDERMINING THE Sh200BN LAMU COAL PLANT

The spectre of a looming environmental disaster was not enough to deter the government from pursuing a Sh200 billion coal project in Lamu county — until the court intervened. Still, the reality of its repercussions bears explaining to understand why environmentalists were up in arms about it. The coal plant, touted as a solution to the growing energy demands, is unreliable and costly after government officials and potential investors exaggerated figures. Far from being a panacea to the country's energy problems, experts say it would increase electricity bills, destroy the environment and damage the livelihoods of people in Lamu.

The flagship Jubilee project would have seen billions end up in contractors' hands with little to show for it, following poorly crafted power purchase agreements (PPA). Already, the country is reeling from billions lost to the stalled Sh7 billion Galana Kulalu Irrigation Project and the Sh90 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams.

A report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis brands the Lamu coal plant a "poor investment that will lead to higher electricity bills to sustain it".

“As the evidence shows, the planned 981 MW Lamu coal plant would be a poor investment for all involved — except for the few companies backing the proposal and the Chinese firm contracted to build it,” David Schlissel, IEEFA head of research

1. COSTLY TO ECONOMY

The report, titled, 'The Wrong Choice for Kenya' was released last month after the National Environment Tribunal in June cancelled a licence issued to Amu Power Company Ltd for setting up the coal plant, after Nema failed to follow the law before issuing it.

“Cancelling the project would save taxpayers billions and give the country’s nascent solar and wind power developers a chance to build capacity on a level playing field, instead of competing against Lamu’s onerous take-or-pay contract,” David Schlissel, IEEFA head of research

The planned plant, scheduled to enter commercial service in 2024, was being built by Amu Power Company Limited, a single-purpose entity 51 per cent owned by Centum Investments, a Kenyan investment firm, with the remainder held by Gulf Energy. The construction contract for the plant was awarded to Power Construction Corporation of China and Sichuan. Experts believe the proposed plant, a three-unit, 981-megawatt (MW) facility, would be a costly error, locking Kenya into a 25-year PPA that would force electricity consumers to pay more than Sh900 billion, even if Lamu doesn’t generate any power, as long as it is available for dispatch.

Reports by IEEFA and Lahmeyer International said Kenya does not require that kind of energy due to a lack of market for excess energy, following massive investments by neighbours in the sector.

The reports are supported by the government's Development of a Power Generation and Transmission Master Plan 2015-2035 and Kenya’s Updated 2017-2037 Least Cost Power Development Plan (LCPDP), which argue developments have undercut the plant’s financial viability