STOLEN, SLAUGHTERED, SKINNED: DONKEYS BEING DRIVEN TO DOOM

In Kenya, four donkey slaughterhouses have already been opened in the last three years, and they boast a combined slaughter capacity of over 1,000 donkeys a day. Goldox Slaughter House in Mogotio, Baringo county, reported to be worth Sh300 million, began its operations in 2016. It is owned by a Chinese investor and has the capacity to slaughter 400 donkeys a day. Since its inception, the slaughterhouse has not been able to operate at full capacity due to limited donkey supply. They are reported to slaughter between 150 and 250 donkeys a day.

The abattoir has been in the media several times due to poor environmental management practices and animal welfare concerns. It was closed in 2017 for a short while due to environmental pollution by the National Environmental Management Authority. Past inspections in the facility showed animal welfare gaps in handling, which ranged from starving donkeys, severely injured donkeys not being slaughtered as a priority and poor competence by the staff in handling donkeys. One good thing noted was the consistent use of stunning, using a stun gun before slaughter.

Star Brilliant Slaughterhouse in Naivasha, Nakuru county, is said to be worth Sh200 million. The facility was opened in 2016 and has the capacity to slaughter 200 donkeys a day. The facility has in the recent past been operating grossly below capacity, with days or weeks passing without slaughter due to lack of supply. The facility is co-owned by a Kenyan and a Chinese investor. It has had major problems and at some point in 2017, it was closed by the vet department due to gross cruelty towards donkeys. It was accused of starving donkeys, keeping donkeys in filth and mixing dead, flayed donkeys with live ones in the holding areas.

Major environmental pollution also occurred, with carcasses dumped within the compound, raising questions on the suitability of the facility as a slaughterhouse for food for human consumption. The fact that dead, flayed, rotting donkeys were all over the compound suggested the skin was the driving commodity, begging the question of whether these slaughterhouses were supposed to be registered under Meat Control Act or hides and skin laws.

Silzha Slaughterhouse in Lodwar, Turkana county, was opened in 2016 and is said to have cost Sh200 million. It uses a crude electric probe to stun the donkeys. The facility has a slaughter capacity of 200-300 donkeys a day, but due to supply shortfalls, the number of donkeys slaughtered has been on the decline, with some days reporting zero slaughter.

The fourth facility is Fuhai Trading Company Slaughterhouse in Kithyoko, Machakos county. It is reported to have to cost millions of shillings to build as the newest donkey slaughterhouse in Kenya, and is probably the busiest, with a slaughter capacity of 200 donkeys a day. It has, however, consistently been unable to hit the target since its inception in mid-2018 due to limited donkey supplies. The slaughterhouse does not own a stun gun. When the government amended the Act, it thought the move would help transform lives. Nationally, 600,000 pieces of donkey skin and 400 tons of donkey meat were exported between 2016 and 2018.