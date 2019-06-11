The Africa Cup of Nations—the continent’s flagship football tournament— started in Khartoum, Sudan, in 1957. This year’s host, Egypt, have won a record seven titles. Cameroon, who beat the Pharaohs 2-1 in the finals in Gabon in the last championship in 2017, have bagged five crowns. The two nations are considered favourites to win, as are Nigeria who have three titles. But waiting in the wings are Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Algeria and Morocco, who have also done well in this event. All these teams have represented the continent at the biggest spectacle of all—the World Cup.

The difference between the Harambee Stars of today and that of yesteryears is that the national soccer side have a cream of top professionals to choose from. Kenya have a galaxy of stars doing duty for top clubs outside the country, hence, there are high hopes of a first-ever breakthrough. Many fans feel the time to break the duck is now. Out of the 23 players heading to Egypt, only nine feature in the local Kenyan Premier League.

Notable foreign-based players who will be relied on are skipper Victor Wanyama, who plays in England with Tottenham Hotspurs, Japan-based Michael Olunga and Ayub Timbe, who features in the Chinese league. Several local-based coaches have challenged the foreign-based players to replicate their club level displays in the tournament and live up to the country’s expectations. KCB coach Sammy Omollo last week urged the duo of Wanyama and Olunga to single-handedly inspire the team to the elusive knockout stage.

“This is the time we need Wanyama, Olunga and all professional players the most. It’s time they justified their inclusion in the team ahead of local counterparts whom we watch, mentor and know their capacities. They have a responsibility of shouldering the dreams of the country.”

However, former Kenya Football Federation treasurer Noordine Taib points out that this team doesn’t have the togetherness that previous Stars had and might not have an easy time at the tournament.

“Kenya had the best team in 1996. They had what it takes to make the country proud but [the team] was sadly disbanded after the Cecafa tournament in Sudan,” he said. Taib pointed out that that was also the time when the country saw its chance of hosting the event go up in smoke.

"We have to be worried of Tanzania because you do not know what to expect from them. They are equally a good side and pose a major threat to our ambitions of progressing from the group. The team must be careful to avoid an upset from the neighbours." Former Harambee Star Coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee

Coach Sebastien Migne took the team to France, easing fears of shambolic training that has dogged the team over the years. The coach, who named his final 23-man squad 10 days to the tournament, had the opportunity to gauge the team in two friendly fixtures.

Stars took on Madagascar in their first friendly match in France, where they won 1-0 before holding DR Congo to a one-all draw last weekend in Madrid, Spain. Kenyans are waiting for results. Taib feels playing friendly matches at home should have been the priority as the fans would have assured the players of their support. “Home friendly matches would have been of added value rather than [going] out there where they have no fans to rally them on. Moreover, we would have given them a really warm send-off.”

Playmaker Francis Kahata had earlier denied succumbing to the pressure of playing away from home. “As the playing unit, we are not under pressure at all. The players, both the senior and young ones, are mature enough and have adapted to playing away from home.”

In the aftermath of their friendly with Congo, which ended in a stalemate, Migne said his charges who leave for Egypt today are ready for what might yet turn out to be a transformation campaign for the Stars.

“We are ready. We have had a good period in training and all the boys are revved up and raring to go. We hope to have a good tournament but what is important is the fact that we have had good preparations for the competition.” Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migne

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee has warned Kenyans against underrating some of the teams, especially Tanzania. He said the neigbhour’s team could turn out to be the Stars’ most difficult opponent in Group C. Mulee, who guided the Stars to the tournament in 2004, when Kenya last graced the event, and also coached Tanzanian club Yanga, advised Harambee Stars to be wary of Tanzania and pay total attention when they face them.

