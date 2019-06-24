HOW HERBAL CLINICS MAKE GUINEA PIGS OF KENYANS

As officials from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board enter Dr Murugu Herbal Clinic, they find Henry* (not his real name) being attended to by the receptionist. Henry's wife has been suffering from a stomach problem for a long time. Having seen adverts about the services Murugu Herbal Clinic offers, he decided to travel all the way from Kisii to come and seek alternative means of treatment for his wife.

The clinic is conveniently located in Nairobi's CBD, on the 7th floor of Contrast House along Moi Avenue. The doctor himself, Peter Murugu, is not in, but the operations are going on, thanks to a team of his five staff, including the receptionist.

The team does not comprise any qualified medic. But when they are questioned, they say their work is just to book patients and not to attend to them.

Henry is unlucky after the officials put a halt to operations at the facility. The routine raid is meant to find out the kind of herbal medicine sold to the public, their quality and safety standards.

SHOCKING FINDINGS

The officials, accompanied by police officers, are led by pharmaceutical inspector Dr Agoro Paddy and Valentine Mokaya. They are greeted with a pile of leaflets on the receptionist's table, indicating the diseases they cure and the time frame it takes before someone gets completely healed.

They include chronic diseases, such as cancer, gynaecological complications and detoxification agents. Some promise healing in as little as two weeks.

The receptionist admits they don't look into the history of the patients who come seeking treatment. They don't have medical records. In one of the rooms are rolls of stickers normally used to label the bottles after packaging with unknown concoctions.

The employees refuse to open the stores in which the medicines are kept, claiming they don't have the key. But after threats from the police officers accompanying the officials, they open them. The store shelves are full of herbal medicines, packaged in transparent bottles.

Some medicines should not be stored in transparent bottles. All the jerrycans with medicines do not even have labels.

Desperate Kenyans are the most vulnerable. Patients can't even tell what these substances are. It is only him who understands them. Dr Agoro Paddy

The shelves are fully packed with the already packaged products, labels indicating only the expiry date. No indication of the manufacture date, batch number, storage conditions or the physical address of the doctor is present on the bottles, as per regulations.

It is also required that each medicine should be accompanied with a leaflet with instructions on how to use and the possible side-effects.

“Wait till that day you will get sick and come here and we treat you. That is when you will know these drugs work,” an employee told the team.

The medicines mixing area is full of empty bottles awaiting refill by what only Dr Murugu himself knows.