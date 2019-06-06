The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed that there was no Ebola in the country. Laboratory results from the blood samples of a 36-year-old patient who was taken into isolation on Sunday were negative for Ebola. Her husband and two other contacts had also been quarantined.

This is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines, typically caused by a bacterial or viral infection and causing vomiting and diarrhoea. Health workers in the south-western town of Kericho said they acted out of caution in isolating the patient.

She had a fever, headache, sore throat and was vomiting – symptoms that would indicate the presence of a number of infections, including Ebola. The news sent the town into panic and most businesses and offices closed early as people left the town out of fear.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, who made the announcement in Kericho town, said she would be moved from isolation to the general ward for continued treatment. The Kenyan woman had travelled to Uganda and is known to have been in contact with three people, including her husband. She then checked into Siloam Hospital on Sunday night with headaches, fever, and vomiting.

She was transferred to Kericho County Referral Hospital yesterday and isolated. "The sample tested negative for Ebola," Chepkwony said. The sample was also tested against Rift Valley Fever, Yellow Fever, Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever and Malaria, all turning negative.

"The two other patients who had contact with her and were isolated have also been released because they are not sick," Chepkwony said. Kericho Health CEC Shadrack Mutai said the woman would be discharged in two or three days. "Once the patient recovers, in two or three days, she will be let go home," he said. "We will also inform the village where she comes from that she has no Ebola and is free to mingle."

Earlier in Nairobi, the Ministry of Health had already ruled out Ebola saying the symptoms did not match Ebola symptoms at all. Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said: "The rapid surveillance and response team has examined the patient who is in stable condition and has confirmed that she does not meet the case definition for Ebola." She spoke at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where health workers are screening arriving passengers through thermal cameras.

Separately, health officials indicated Kenyans would wait longer to access an Ebola vaccine. The World Health Organisation said the existing anti-Ebola vaccine, which is 97 per cent effective, is only being doled out to frontline health workers and most at-risk people in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The WHO said there is only one investigational vaccine called rVSV-ZEBOV, which has shown to be safe and protective against the Zaire strain of the virus. WHO said the vaccine has not been commercially licensed. "The vaccine is, therefore, being used on a compassionate basis, to protect persons at highest risk of the Ebola outbreak," the organisation said in a statement.

The VSV has been genetically engineered to contain a protein from the Zaire Ebola virus so that it can provoke an immune response to the Ebola virus. It was tested in Kenya, Europe, the US, and other African countries but has not yet undergone a complete clinical trial. Separately, US Centre for Disease Control director Robert Redfield said there is currently a global stockpile of about 145,000 doses of the vaccine, while roughly 130,000 people in DRC have been vaccinated so far. This represents only about 20 per cent of the number of people that responders would like to be able to reach.