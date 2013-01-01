A handful of naturalists and fly fishermen in Kenya, over the course of the last century, reported seeing what they thought might be the “African golden cat”. A glimpse, a blur … and the cat would bound into the undergrowth and disappear before anyone could reach for their binoculars or their camera. Rupert Watson and Rob O’Meara, amongst others, reported seeing the cat on the southern end of the Aberdares in the late 1970s. But many experts simply thought the common caracal was being mistaken for the rare and elusive African golden cat. A mature cat weighs between 6-14kg.

THE SEARCH

According to a recent paper published in the journal of East African Natural History by Thomas Butynski, Helen Douglas-Dufresne and Yvonne de Jong, the only currently verifiable record of the African golden cat in Kenya is a skin at the National Museums of Kenya. It was collected in 1946 by A Toschi from Ogiek tribesmen in the Mau Forest. Otherwise, no complete specimens have been recorded and no photographs have existed until just recently.

Laila Bahaa-el-din and David Mills, sponsored by Panthera, the global wild cat conservation organisation, have studied the African golden cat in Uganda and Gabon. Today, they are probably the world’s leading authorities on the cat. But neither has seen the cat in Kenya. Some years ago, Gordon Boy spent some time researching the African golden cat in Kenya without ever seeing it. His story was later documented in the Swara magazine dated April-June 2013.

In 2016, the Bamboo Trading Company (BTC) used a camera trap and photographed, at a distance, what it believed to be the African golden cat. Most naturalists were again sceptical.

In early 2019, Stratton Hatfield (studying Martial Eagle ecology) placed a few camera traps in Kieni forest. Stratton managed to see a number of large birds of prey, including the crowned eagle and the long-crested eagle, and to photograph pouched rats, genets, honey badgers, mating porcupines, black-fronted duiker, plenty of bushbuck and two African golden cats.